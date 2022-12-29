Marmora cow caretaker believes animal may be dead

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A wayward cow that captured the imagination of many in the Marmora section of the township is missing.

A local woman who has been feeding and caring for the animal suspects foul play.

“We believe she’s been murdered,” Ann Merrill said Thursday.

Technically, the word "murder" can only be applied to the deliberate killing of another human being, but Merrill thinks the cow may have been slaughtered since she last saw it.

Merrill had named the stray animal "Mootilda," and her story had drawn interest in the community and beyond. She started providing water for the cow in the summer, during a serious drought, and later began buying food for it as well.

Since a report on the animal earlier this month, multiple people have sought to contribute money to Mootilda’s upkeep, or dropped food or apples off at Merrill's home off Tuckahoe Road for the cow.

Mootilda, Marmora's wandering cow, remains at large UPPER TOWNSHIP — In the 19th century American West, range wars flared over where cattle coul…

“I met the nicest people and the creepiest people through the whole thing,” she said.

Listed among the creepy, she includes some who joked on social media about killing the animal.

She has suspicions about who might have harmed the cow but declined to share them because she has no proof.

“Nobody knows anything for sure. There are a whole lot of unanswered questions with this whole thing,” she said Thursday.

Reports of a stray cow wandering in Marmora began to trickle in over the summer, with a few blurry photos and some eyewitnesses giving the animal the aura of Bigfoot or some other legendary cryptid.

But it was a real cow.

Meet 'Mootilda': Upper Township woman cares for stray cow UPPER TOWNSHIP — A cow reported wandering loose in the woods of Marmora is alive and well, l…

Merrill wanted to see Mootilda adopted by an animal rescue service, rather than taken in as livestock to be bred or slaughtered for meat. The cow was almost like a pet, she said.

“She was a nice animal. She wasn’t mean,” she said. She said she is sad to think the animal may be dead but takes comfort in the thought that it likely happened before a deep freeze in the area.

Township officials never identified the original owner of the animal. Merrill believes there were going to be charges of animal neglect filed, but no record of that could be confirmed.

Linda Gentille, who leads Shore Animal Control, the organization that handles animal control under a contract with the township, has said any charges would be up to State Police. The Woodbine State Police barracks handles police responses for the township.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez with the State Police public information unit said last week there was no open investigation regarding the cow, and he could find no record of any charges filed in connection to the animal.

He said there were instances when officers were called to respond to cow sightings, but the animal was always gone before they arrived.

War on feral hogs far from over NEW ORLEANS — Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals with big appetites and snouts that uproot anything that smells good are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment.

Gentille did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the cow Thursday.

There had been previous attempts to capture the cow, without success. Plans were for the animal rescue group Rancho Relaxo in Woodstown, Salem County, to capture the cow Dec. 19, but the animal did not return to Merrill’s property that day as expected, and has not been back since.

Not everyone has given up hope. On a Facebook group page, a local resident announced plans Thursday to go out in search of Mootilda in the woods and marsh near Tyler Road. On her Facebook page, she reported fresh hoof prints that day, but as of early afternoon had not indicated she saw the animal.

Multiple commenters said “good luck” or something like it.

“I sincerely believe that Mootilda has met her end in our community,” Merrill wrote on the same page. “I can only hope for justice for Mootilda.”