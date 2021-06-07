Mark Soifer, who helped define Ocean City as "America's Greatest Family Resort", passes away at 89

“His family always meant the most to him, more so than all of the other things put together,” she said.

But to the wider public, Soifer is best known for the whimsical events he helped create, from hermit crab races to the Quiet Festival. Others include Weird Week, the Pamper Scamper baby race, Martin Z. Mollusk Day, the King and Queen of Plop and, most recently, Mr. Mature America.

“He was a legend,” said Diane Wieland, Cape May County’s longtime tourism director. Other towns wished they thought of some of his ideas, she said, especially when they caught the attention of newsrooms around the country.

“He had a knack for that,” she said. But they always had a message, she added. Trash Buster encouraged visitors not to litter, while Martin Mollusk brought attention to marine life. She said he had a great way of getting kids involved and engaged. She said he always kept the city’s family friendly image in mind, and made sure there were plenty events for children.

“He was before his time,” said Michele Gillian, the executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “His signature events make Ocean City what it is, and they have been recognized throughout the nation and the world. I always said we have the beach, the boardwalk, the bay — and Mark Soifer.”