Mark Soifer, who helped define Ocean City as "America's Greatest Family Resort", passes away at 89

OCEAN CITY — Usually described as Ocean City’s public relations guru, Mark Soifer managed to carry himself with quiet dignity, even when presiding over a hermit crab beauty contest or dressed in a trash can.
Trash Buster was one of the numerous characters Soifer brought to life in his 45-year career as the city’s public relations director. Officials say he helped define the beach town as “America’s Greatest Family resort.”
The resort this week mourned his loss, as residents and officials learned on Monday that Soifer died over the weekend at the age of 89. His family members said he died the way he would have wanted, at home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Local officials expressed their grief at his passing, and condolences to Soifer’s family.
“It’s hard to imagine an Ocean City without Mark,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian said Monday.
Soifer retired in 2016, spending his final day on the job at the First Night event, another idea that seemed far-fetched at first. How many people will turn out to a beach town event on Dec. 31? Today, First Night and the Jan. 1 First Day events, including a frigid ocean plunge, remain immensely popular.
Soifer started the Ocean City job in 1971, after helping the city launch an art show. Over the decades came French fry sculpting contests, the Doo Dah Parade and Martin Z. Mollusk, the city hermit crab mascot that looks for his shadow each year on the beach next to the Music Pier.
“He was very imaginative,” his wife, Toby Soifer, said on Monday. “He created all the special events that are still continuing in Ocean City. He really enjoyed doing that.”
The two met in Philadelphia, where they were married in 1957. A year later, they moved to Vineland, where Soifer worked in advertising after answering an ad for a copywriter. That was where he worked when he helped organize the art show with the late Jim Penland, long a fixture in the city’s art and retail communities.
“The Ocean City job came after that. Mayor (Thomas) Waldman found out about him and appointed him the public relations director,” Toby Soifer said.
The job seemed tailor made for Soifer, capable of flights of fancy, but with the organizational skills to make sure the events came off. Dozens of basset hounds don’t just happen to arrive for a parade each year.
Soifer also was a published poet and wrote multiple short stories.
“Poetry was his passion, but he also enjoyed his job very much,” Toby Soifer said. That passion for writing continued after he retired at the age of 84, she said.
“He was always working on a poem or a book. He was always thinking about writing,” she said.
But the job and the writing were never as important as his family, she said. The couple has four children, Rebecca Agronsky, David Soifer, Jessica Albertson and Rachel Soifer, as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with another on the way, Toby Soifer said.
“His family always meant the most to him, more so than all of the other things put together,” she said.
But to the wider public, Soifer is best known for the whimsical events he helped create, from hermit crab races to the Quiet Festival. Others include Weird Week, the Pamper Scamper baby race, Martin Z. Mollusk Day, the King and Queen of Plop and, most recently, Mr. Mature America.
“He was a legend,” said Diane Wieland, Cape May County’s longtime tourism director. Other towns wished they thought of some of his ideas, she said, especially when they caught the attention of newsrooms around the country.
“He had a knack for that,” she said. But they always had a message, she added. Trash Buster encouraged visitors not to litter, while Martin Mollusk brought attention to marine life. She said he had a great way of getting kids involved and engaged. She said he always kept the city’s family friendly image in mind, and made sure there were plenty events for children.
“He was before his time,” said Michele Gillian, the executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “His signature events make Ocean City what it is, and they have been recognized throughout the nation and the world. I always said we have the beach, the boardwalk, the bay — and Mark Soifer.”
She and her husband, Jay Gillian, and the city employees extended condolences to Soifer’s family, according to an announcement from city spokesman Doug Bergen on Monday. Soifer also helped sustain events that were in place before his time, such as Night in Venice and the annual baby parade, while adding pet fashion shows and freckle contests.
Much of it was done from his office in the City Hall Annex on Asbury Avenue, where his desk was buried in paper press releases and he kept a couch for when the summer work hours piled up and he needed to sneak in an hour’s sleep.
The lot where the annex once stood is now a grassy corner park with a gazebo and a lifeboat for photos. In 2016, the city dedicated it as Mark Soifer Park.
“From the Doo Dah Parade to Martin Z. Mollusk Day and all the way to First Night, so much of what we celebrate came from Mark’s imagination,” the mayor said on Monday. “Everything he did had a simple message: Ocean City is a great place for families, and generations of residents and guests have enjoyed the results of his work.”
Family members said they do not plan to hold a public funeral for Soifer, opting instead for a private service for immediate family only.
Staff Writer Nicholas Huba contributed to this report.
