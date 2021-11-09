Marine veteran looks back fondly on service during World War II

OCEAN CITY — Doris Barnes had never left the tiny upstate community of Norwich, New York, when she boarded a train to Buffalo to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

“It seemed the patriotic thing to do,” she said in a recent interview in her Ocean City home.

It was early in 1944. Several of her friends had already been drafted, with a number of them sent to the Pacific theater. The 22-year-old wanted to do what she could for the war effort that cost so many of her friends and classmates so much.

“I had some friends that died,” she said. She also cited a sense of adventure for her decision.

Best known as Doie, a nickname she said she has had since childhood, Barnes turned 100 over the summer. She is one of the members of the Greatest Generation, a term popularized by journalist Tom Brokaw.

From Buffalo, she was sent to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, built in 1941 as the latest Marine boot camp, joining Paris Island and San Diego. In a recent interview, she said she chose the Marine Corps because she saw it as the best branch of the service. Still, the adjustment was difficult.