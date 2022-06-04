 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marine science program returns to Wildwood Crest beach

Crest Coastal Comb, a marine science program started in Wildwood Crest last year, will now be offered twice a week, Crest officials said. Starting June 21, it will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at the Rambler Road beach.

WILDWOOD CREST — A marine science program did so well when it was introduced last summer, the borough is doubling the chances to participate.

Crest Coastal Comb was presented weekly last year. Starting June 21, it will take place twice a week, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at the Rambler Road beach. Plans are for the program to run through Aug. 25.

Participants walk to different areas of the beach to explore the seaside environment.

The program is free and begins with a presentation on marine science from Danielle DeJesse, an ocean literacy educator who goes by Miss Ocean. Crest officials say she aims to inspire awe and ownership of the “blue heart of our planet.”

A graduate of Penn State University with bachelor’s degrees in biology/marine science and psychology, DeJesse has more than 15 years of experience in marine science work and education.

Her experiences include training dolphins, seals, sea lions, sharks and stingrays; feeding orcas and sharks; caring for sea otters, sea turtles, terrapins and mangrove sea snakes; and the studies of copepods from the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico and blue whales in the wild. Copepods are small crustaceans found in fresh and salt water.

There is a lot to cover on the Crest beach as well.

“The Crest Coastal Comb program will search for specimens of sea life brought in by the tide; identify species and their natural histories, including anatomy and physiology, habitats, predator-prey relationships, conservation status and adaptations; discuss sea life found in the ocean off New Jersey, from tiny plankton to dolphins, sharks and whales; examine the color of the ocean, the natural topography of the Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore coastline; discuss how humans can affect the sand and dunes and other anthropogenic aspects of the ocean; and much more,” reads a statement from the borough announcing the program this week.

Pre-registration is not necessary.

For more information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

