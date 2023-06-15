BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding local marine wildlife, is offering guided tours of local dunes this summer to children looking to learn more about the ecosystem.

Over 45 minutes, a Standing Center staff member will take children 5 and older around the city's dunes to learn about the birds, plants and mammals that use them as habitat, the nonprofit said Tuesday in a news release.

Also as part of the series, participants will learn about invertebrates, fish, reptiles and other marine life, with the Stranding Center highlighting their most significant threats, the nonprofit said.

The initiative includes programs for private family outings for up to five people or up to 20 children and four adult chaperones. The Standing Center is asking for trips to be booked and paid for online at least one week prior.

More information is available at mmsc.org/summer-programs.

The Stranding Center is located at 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., not far from the bridge to Atlantic City.