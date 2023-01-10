 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Marie Blistan to lead Cape May Democrats

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Democrats picked Marie Blistan as the new county chairwoman in a special session Monday night.

She is described as the first woman to lead the county Democratic organization in memory.

She replaces Daniel Kurkowski, who spent a little less than a year as the county Democratic leader before being named a Superior Court judge late last year.

Kurkowski has declined to be interviewed.

“The committee will miss the energetic Kurkowski, and is confident that Blistan, who has a lifetime of service and a wide range of organizational and leadership skills, will keep up the momentum,” reads a statement from county Democrats released Tuesday.

Democratic committee members made the decision between Blistan and Lenora Boninfante Kodytek of Upper Township, a former candidate for Upper Township Committee who had previously served as the spokesperson for Cape May County.

The vote was 56 to 34, according to Democratic party members. The meeting was not open to the public.

“I am honored to continue the work that Chair Kurkowski led that has strengthened the foundation for Cape May Democrats,” Blistan said in a statement. “I am excited to work with my fellow committee leaders and members as well as my fellow Democratic Chairs to support a diverse pool of Democratic candidates into elected positions with the upcoming elections.”

Democrats have historically been outnumbered in Cape May County, where county government has had a GOP majority for generations.

Currently, Republicans hold a majority or all of the seats on most governing bodies in the county’s 16 municipalities.

Blistan is the former president of the New Jersey Education Association. She retired in 2021 to her home in Wildwood Crest.

She became active in the local Democratic committee and served as leader of the Wildwood Crest Democrats. She also serves on the county veterans advisory group and is a member of the Cape May County NAACP.

Blistan has connections in Trenton, the statement from the Democrats states. She served on Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team. The statement also listed multiple honors and awards.

“As an NJEA officer, she spearheaded efforts to protect programs for students in special education and actions to have state funds released for public schools,” reads the statement from the county Democratic organization. “She led statewide reactions to disasters including Hurricane Sandy, and the Covid-19 pandemic, and worked on emergency response plans to address school shootings. She worked with other unions to raise the minimum wage and led efforts on a variety of issues including legislation to make health care affordable for members and taxpayers, as well as raising the union’s influence in state politics.”

Blistan and her husband, Bob, have three children and six grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Boninfante Kodytek said a number of Democratic committee members contacted her asking that she run for the seat. It was standing-room-only at the meeting in the Old Court House, she said. 

She congratulated Blistan, and said Blistan will serve the party well. 

"I am humbled and  grateful for the outpouring of  support I received and the tremendous turnout, which I hope continues so we can work to strengthen out party," Boninfante Kodytek said. 

Marie Blistan

Blistan

 John O'Boyle, Provided

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.

