Margate's Lucy to close temporarily for $1.4M makeover
Margate's Lucy to close temporarily for $1.4M makeover

MARGATE — Lucy The Elephant, Margate's largest and only pachyderm, is getting a nine-monthlong, million-dollar makeover starting next month.

The Save Lucy Committee announced Tuesday that it would soon commence the largest restoration effort on Lucy since she was saved from a wrecking ball in 1970.

“This is an enormous financial undertaking,” said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee. “We are so fortunate to have been awarded a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust. The cost of this project is estimated to be $1.4 million. Additional funds have been applied for from the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures grant program. The balance of funding will be raised by donations to the non-profit and fund raising campaigns."

The six-story elephant's entire metal skin is being replaced after it was discovered that more than 50% of it was deteriorated beyond repair, the committee said.

On Sept. 20, Lucy will be closed and weatherproof scaffolding will be installed around her. She is anticipated to reopen on Memorial Day weekend in 2022. 

Lucy's last tour day will be Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Her gift shop will remain open during the restoration work. 

Donations to the Save Lucy Committee can be made online at LucyTheElephant.org or sent via mail to The Save Lucy Committee, Inc., 1 Lucy Plaza, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

