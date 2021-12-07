 Skip to main content
Margate's Lucy the Elephant to reopen for holiday tours
Lucy the Elephant mid renovation progress

The renovation of Lucy the Elephant is underway in Margate. As of Nov. 11, she had been covered with white scaffold sheeting on parts of her exterior.

 Samantha Lynam, for The Press

MARGATE — Due to delays in the delivery of construction materials, Lucy the Elephant will reopen for tours for a brief period, the nonprofit that runs the Jersey Shore icon said Tuesday.

Tours will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 and continue daily, with the exceptions of Christmas and New Year’s Day, until Jan. 2, Richard Helfant, executive director and CEO of the Save Lucy Committee, said in a news release.

Lucy has been closed for tours since Sept. 20 to allow for the complete replacement of her exterior metal skin. The project was expected to be completed in time for Memorial Day weekend 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer tours inside Lucy for the holidays and give our visitors a chance to see the $2 million restoration up close,” Helfant said.

Contractor Merrell and Garaguso, of Swedesboro, Gloucester County, gave the OK for tours to resume mid-construction.

“We discussed this with our people and took the necessary steps to make it happen,” said Michael Garaguso, president of the firm. “We also took the additional step of bringing in a safety compliance company to ensure visitors and staff would have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Access to Lucy will be through the gift shop. No one will be permitted in the park or on Lucy’s howdah riding carriage during this period.

Lucy will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2. In January, February and March, Lucy’s gift shop will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and on Presidents Day, Feb. 21.

