Margate's Lucy the Elephant to close for $1.4M makeover

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant, Margate's largest and only pachyderm, is getting a nine-month-long, million-dollar makeover starting next month.
The Save Lucy Committee said Tuesday it would soon commence the largest restoration effort on Lucy since she was saved from demolition in 1970.
“This is an enormous financial undertaking,” said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee. “We are so fortunate to have been awarded a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust. The cost of this project is estimated to be $1.4 million. Additional funds have been applied for from the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures grant program. The balance of funding will be raised by donations to the nonprofit and fundraising campaigns."
The six-story elephant's metal skin is being replaced after it was discovered that more than 50% of it was deteriorated beyond repair, the committee said.
On Sept. 20, Lucy will be closed and weatherproof scaffolding will be installed around her. She is anticipated to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2022.
Lucy's last tour day will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. Her gift shop will remain open during the restoration work.
Donations to the Save Lucy Committee can be made at lucytheelephant.org or mailed to The Save Lucy Committee Inc., 1 Lucy Plaza, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate, NJ 08402.
