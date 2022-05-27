Margate's Lucy the Elephant reopens for the season

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant had a soft reopening Friday after being closed for almost a year for renovations.

The work includes erecting scaffolding around Lucy, replacing her rusted metal skin with new skin, repairing rotted wood sheathing, waterproofing and a new paint job.

However, the 141-year-old Lucy is still hiding behind scaffolding as the renovations have taken longer than expected.

"Most of the metal has been replaced, but she doesn't have the tip of her tail, the metal on her head hasn't been replaced and the doors haven't been put in yet," said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.

Renovations on Lucy will continue for another month and a half. Contractors still have to do sponge jetting — which will take the sheen off Lucy's shiny metal plates since "elephants can't be shiny," and they need to keep Lucy historically accurate — and give her a new, three-layer paint job, Helfant said.

Helfant also attributed the delay in Lucy's reopening to supply chain issues, labor strikes and costs of materials skyrocketing.

"The fasteners that hold the metal plates used to cost us about $1.28 apiece," said Helfant. "Now, they're about $5 apiece, and we need thousands of them."

The cost for Lucy's renovations, initially estimated at $1.4 million, has increased to $2.1 million.

Grant funding won't cover the increased price tag, so the Save Lucy Committee has launched Lucy's Life Preserver Campaign — based off a 1970 campaign in which the committee convinced 62 people to donate $1,000 each to save Lucy from demolition — to raise funds to make up the nearly $800,000 difference.

Lucy's Life Preserver Campaign aims to get 800 people to donate $1,000 each to the pachyderm. Those who donate will have their name inscribed on a permanent bronze plaque displayed inside Lucy, a gold-plated "Lucy's Life Preserver" commemorative pin and a "Friends of Lucy" lifetime membership to see and tour Lucy.

"Every nickel and dime helps," said Helfant, who noted that all donations to Lucy are tax deductible, and that the organization will be sending out at least 10,000 mailers to residents sometime next week.

The attraction will see a fraction of its usual 132,000 annual visitors, which will also impact funding for renovations.

"Lucy is an attraction, and right now people can't see the attraction," said Helfant. "Business will increase because of the season, but we won't get to the level we get to under normal conditions."

Two upcoming fundraisers are set for Lucy, with the celebration of her birthday July 16 and a special holiday benefit show at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City featuring Deana Martin.

The projected grand reopening and unveiling is now set for mid-June to late August depending on when renovations finish, Helfant said.

