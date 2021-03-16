 Skip to main content
Margate woman's donation sets up Stockton scholarship for Atlantic City students
Margate woman's donation sets up Stockton scholarship for Atlantic City students

Gravitz family photo

Joan Gravitz, seated center, and her children, clockwise from top left, Robert, Adele and Debbie (standing) Janet, and Judy.

 Claire Lowe

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new scholarship for the students of Atlantic City to attend Stockton University has been created thanks to a Margate woman.

Joan Gravitz, a 1979 graduate of the college, recently donated $50,000 to establish the Gravitz Family Endowed Scholarship at Stockton. The scholarship is the eighth of its kind dedicated to students of Atlantic City.

“The Gravitz Family has joined a growing list of Stockton donors who have endowed scholarships for students who live in Atlantic City or graduated from Atlantic City High School," said Daniel Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the Stockton University Foundation. More are in development.

Gravitz attended the school pursuing an accounting degree while raising five children. Since then, she has stayed involved in the university as an alumna and a donor to the Stockton University Foundation. 

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Stockton student who was a participant of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, where Gravitz' daughter, Janet, is a longtime volunteer. In addition to providing financial support, the scholarship will provide the encouragement and opportunity for today’s students to become life-long learners like Joan, according to the college.

“We are so grateful to Joan Gravitz and all those who are supporting a new generation of Atlantic City graduates at the university,” Nugent said.

More information about the scholarships related to Atlantic City, which are distributed through the Stockton University Foundation, is on the Foundation Scholarships website.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

