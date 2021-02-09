 Skip to main content
Margate to vote on $5.8 million in improvement projects for the city
Margate to vote on $5.8 million in improvement projects for the city

Retired Dr. Ronald Librizzi expresses why he believes miscarriages should be discussed openly.

MARGATE — Commissioners on Thursday are scheduled to vote on ordinances that would move forward two capital improvement projects costing nearly $6 million.

The first ordinance is for $4.5 million and would be used to purchase a new ambulance and command vehicle for the city’s Fire Department and multiple vehicles for the Public Works Department, playground upgrades at the Decatur Avenue playground, restoration to the façade of City Hall on Washington Avenue, improvements to the municipal building on Winchester Avenue, technological upgrades to the Bloom Pavilion and roadwork.

A second ordinance would allocate $1.3 million for water and sewer utility upgrades to multiple streets including Gladstone Avenue from Fulton to Marshall avenues, Fremont Avenue from Fredericksburg to Clarendon avenues, the 200 block of Nassau Avenue and the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Mayor Michael Becker said the most pressing issues will be any and all water and sewer utility work as well as the city’s municipal building, which needs a new roof.

The Promenade along Amherst Avenue is still on track to be completed by spring, despite a three-month delay on a wood shipment, Becker said. The wood will be used for the Promenade and to line the bulkhead.

For information on listening in to the meeting, visit margate-nj.com.

The city’s Fire Department is also helping older people register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents 65 and older can call 609-822-5562 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact CJ Fairfield:

609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

