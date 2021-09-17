Margate to unveil Amherst Avenue Promenade on Saturday

MARGATE — The city will unveil the new Amherst Avenue Promenade in a ceremony Saturday, Business Administrator Richard Deaney said Friday.

Mayor Michael Becker and city commissioners will host the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

"With the completion of the Amherst Avenue Promenade it will bring a lot of positive change to the whole area," Becker said in a statement Friday. "People will be able to walk along the waterfront and enjoy the beautiful sights while at the same time supporting local businesses. It's going to be something positive for the city and will bring lots of foot traffic."

The two-part project, which was launched in November 2016 and cost more than $2 million, consisted of bulkhead raising, restoration and revitalizing the bayside Waterfront Special District.

The aim of the project was to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety as well as protect the area against flooding, enhance bay visibility and access, and open up opportunities for more restaurants and bayfront activities.

