 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate to hold ceremony to unveil Amherst Avenue promenade
0 comments
top story

Margate to hold ceremony to unveil Amherst Avenue promenade

{{featured_button_text}}
Amherst

Margate redeveloping Amherst Ave. with new bulkhead that was built and a boardwalk/promenade will be completed by spring Friday Nov 6, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

MARGATE — The city will hold a ceremony this weekend to unveil the long awaited Amherst Avenue promenade, Business Administrator Richard Deaney said Friday.

Mayor Michael Becker and the city's commissioners will host the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"With the completion of the Amherst Avenue promenade it will bring a lot of positive change to the whole area," Becker said in a statement Friday. "People will be able to walk along the waterfront and enjoy the beautiful sights while at the same time supporting local businesses. It's going to be something positive for the city and will bring lots of foot traffic."

The two part project, which was launched in November 2016 and cost more than $2 million, consisted of bulkhead raising, restoration and revitalizing the Waterfront Special District.

The aim of the project was to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety as well protect the area against flooding, provide enhances bay visibility and access, and open up opportunities for more restaurants and bay front activities.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News