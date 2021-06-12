Margate to close part of North Essex Avenue until September

MARGATE — The Margate City Commission has decided to close a portion of North Essex Avenue to traffic until September to extend outdoor dining, Richard Deaney, the city's business administrator announced Friday.

Beginning June 15, a portion of North Essex Avenue will be closed to traffic until Sept. 13, Deaney said in a news release.

The decision came after Gov. Phil Murphy extended a special ruling that allowed for bars and restaurants to expand their licensed premises into outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing requirements until November 2022.

The right of way on North Essex from Oak Grove to Ventnor avenues was closed for outdoor dining from June 15 to Nov. 13, 2020.

Before closing the street again, the City Commission sought input from stakeholders and collected information from the police department.

When the street was closed last summer, police received seven noise complaints associated with the expansion of premises of Bocca Restaurant. Six of the complaints were from the same individual.

To rectify the noise issue, the city adopted an ordinance that requires all music is to stop at 8 p.m. and all food or beverage services to stop at 10 p.m.