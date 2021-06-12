Margate to close part of North Essex Avenue until September

MARGATE — The Margate City Commission has decided to close a portion of North Essex Avenue to traffic until September to extend outdoor dining, Richard Deaney, the city's business administrator announced Friday.
Beginning June 15, a portion of North Essex Avenue will be closed to traffic until Sept. 13, Deaney said in a news release.
The decision came after Gov. Phil Murphy extended a special ruling that allowed for bars and restaurants to expand their licensed premises into outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing requirements until November 2022.
The right of way on North Essex from Oak Grove to Ventnor avenues was closed for outdoor dining from June 15 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Before closing the street again, the City Commission sought input from stakeholders and collected information from the police department.
When the street was closed last summer, police received seven noise complaints associated with the expansion of premises of Bocca Restaurant. Six of the complaints were from the same individual.
To rectify the noise issue, the city adopted an ordinance that requires all music is to stop at 8 p.m. and all food or beverage services to stop at 10 p.m.
Residents also complained about a lack of parking, Deaney said.
All homes in the area have off-street parking, but to limit on-street parking, permits will be instituted to lessen vehicle density.
To help Hot Bagels and More, an adjoining business with transient traffic, Bocca Restaurant agreed to change its delivery schedule to a time frame more favorable to the business.
Additionally, a portion of Ventnor Avenue will be a temporary 15-minute parking zone. Hot Bagels will also be given a parking spot in a closed area to assist with deliveries.
"There has been much thought by the Margate City Commission into decisions made to ensure the health and safety of Margate residents and visitors," Deaney said. "As well as the health and strength of our vibrant business community during the past 16 months."
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.