MARGATE — A child and her grandmother were rescued from a rough ocean Saturday after they both were trapped on a beach jetty, police said.

Police pulled the 12-year-old girl and 58-year-old woman, both of whom are from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, from the jetty near Wilson Avenue at 4:36 p.m., police said in a news release.

Both were treated by firefighters and released, police said.

Multiple 911 calls reported the girl and woman in distress. A nearby police officer on the beach responding to a separate call immediately entered the water. Another officer reached the scene on an ATV within minutes, police said.

The pair were hanging onto a jetty, police said. The officers rescued both while battling rough surf and rip currents.

The rescue happened while Hurricane Lee was passing the U.S. to the east, churning the seas and making the ocean dangerous for swimmers. The wave period, the time it takes for two waves to pass one point, was near 13 seconds. Wave periods of 10 or more seconds indicate powerful waves. Furthermore, surf heights were roughly four to five feet.

Conditions were tempting to go into the water. High temperatures were in the upper 70s, with ocean water temperatures in the 70s as well.

The city's beaches are unprotected at this time of year and shouldn't be used for bathing, police said.

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.