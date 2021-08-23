 Skip to main content
Margate surfer, 67, dies after pulled unconscious from water
Margate surfer, 67, dies after pulled unconscious from water

MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at the hospital.

Edgar Osborne, a longtime area resident whose latest address was in Florida, was given CPR at the scene and taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus at about 4:38 p.m. Friday, police said.

Osborne was surfing with friends at an unguarded surfing beach, said Fire Chief Dan Adams.

Officials are not sure what caused Osborne to lose consciousness. Police said Osborne died at the hospital and an autopsy was performed, but no officer attended and police did not have the results.

Press meteorologist Joe Martucci said the National Weather service had forecast a high risk of rip currents on Friday, as Hurricane Henri was approaching offshore.

But Adams, who was one of the first responders on the scene, said the surf was not extremely high or rough.

Osborne had a laceration on his forehead but the cause of the laceration is not yet known, Adams said.

"Our personnel initiated CPR and other lifesaving methods, and transported him to ACMC," Adams said. He said a defibrillator succeeded in restarting the heart on the beach.

"We heard later he succumbed. We are not sure what happened, he may have had a medical incident," Adams said. 

When other surfers saw him in the water unconscious, they pulled him to shore and one ran for help. 

"Multiple people called 911," Adams said.

Osborne's family said in his obituary running Tuesday that he was a private pilot, father of three and a grandfather.  He grew up in Margate and attended Atlantic City High School.

Edgar Osborne

Osborne

