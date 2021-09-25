Margate shows off new Promenade at bayside Funfest

MARGATE — Cher Schreiber and her husband, A.J., have been selling their wooden artwork at the Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay for the past five years.

The couple were thrilled to see hundreds of people gather along the bay to check out their shop, enjoy the variety of food and beverages and take in the rest of what the festival had to offer Saturday.

"It's a great event. Everybody is always friendly. The weather is perfect. It's a nice family event, too. They have a lot of nice things for the kids as well," said Cher Schreiber, 48, of Brigantine.

Even dogs took in the atmosphere, taking moments to say hello to each other in the only way they know how — with a friendly sniff — as they passed each other.

The annual two-day free event was held along Amherst Avenue from Washington to Coolidge avenues. It also offered an opportunity to walk the new Promenade along the bay's edge.