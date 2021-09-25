 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate shows off new Promenade at bayside Funfest
0 comments
top story

Margate shows off new Promenade at bayside Funfest

{{featured_button_text}}

Army Major Todd Berrios and his wife, Mari, are welcomed to Downbeach for a week's vacation with a parade. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

MARGATE — Cher Schreiber and her husband, A.J., have been selling their wooden artwork at the Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay for the past five years.

The couple were thrilled to see hundreds of people gather along the bay to check out their shop, enjoy the variety of food and beverages and take in the rest of what the festival had to offer Saturday.

"It's a great event. Everybody is always friendly. The weather is perfect. It's a nice family event, too. They have a lot of nice things for the kids as well," said Cher Schreiber, 48, of Brigantine. 

Even dogs took in the atmosphere, taking moments to say hello to each other in the only way they know how — with a friendly sniff — as they passed each other.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual two-day free event was held along Amherst Avenue from Washington to Coolidge avenues. It also offered an opportunity to walk the new Promenade along the bay's edge

There were food vendors, two stages playing live music, crafters, kid's activities, a character parade and a cornhole tournament. The Jersey String Band, in full Mummers garb, performed in front of Maynard's Cafe before making their way through the crowd.

On Saturday night, the Funfest became Scarefest After Dark, an adults-only paid event for food and drink tasting, costumes and music.

The festival will continue at 11 a.m. Sunday and run until 5 p.m.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

ONLINE

See more photos from Margate's Funfest at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News