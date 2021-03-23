 Skip to main content
Margate seeks proposals for Atlantic Avenue 'road diet'
Margate seeks proposals for Atlantic Avenue 'road diet'

Atlantic Avenue in Margate (copy)

Margate officials are moving forward on plans to reduce traffic lanes from four to two on Atlantic Avenue as a way to improve safety and reduce accidents.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Margate City will receive bids Thursday for a road reduction proposal that would reduce traffic lanes from four to two on Atlantic Avenue.

The road reduction plan, commonly called a "road diet,"  are touted by state and federal transportation officials as ways to improve for pedestrians and reduce accidents.

Earlier this month, Atlantic City announced it was taking a similar approach for Atlantic Avenue.

The plan would reduce traffic flow to one lane in each direction. A painted median would separate the opposing lanes. Bike lanes, which the city already has established, would exist outside the traffic lanes, and parking would remain as is, according to the plans on the city's website.

The project would run the length of the Avenue in Margate. In Alantic City, the lane reduction would start at Albany Avenue and run into the inlet at Maine Avenue.

Remington & Vernick Engineers are the project engineers for the Margate project. The city has 60 days upon receiving the bids before it must act, according to a published notice.

No project will start until the city secures the state, federal and local permits needed, the notice states.

Contact: Buzz Keough:

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

Tags

