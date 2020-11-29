Margate’s Amherst Ave. project still on track for spring completion

MARGATE — An elevated promenade is still on track to be completed by late spring 2021 and will be one of the last phases of the city’s Amherst Avenue redevelopment project.
Another project that will bring a restaurant and a boat fueling station to the bay side of Amherst is also making progress.
“Amherst Avenue is going to be another jewel in Margate,” said Roger McLarnon, the city’s planning and zoning officer.
Last year, the city replaced about 1,250 feet of bulkhead on Amherst Avenue, along the Margate/Longport border, and replaced all utilities related to the marina industry, such as potable water, electricity, cable and telephone services.
The new bulkhead was built 2 feet higher with composite materials that will lessen the impact of flooding in the area and limit wave action from coastal storms. Bulkhead replacement was funded by both the city and private investors.
The final phase of the waterfront improvement project includes a promenade, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, disabled access and parking.
A contract for the construction of the promenade was just awarded, according to Mayor Michael Becker. The bid went to Fred M Schaivone, Inc. in the amount of $2,075,297.70.
“There shouldn’t be any major delays,” Becker said. “It’s going to be a great project.”
Also coming to Amherst Avenue is a three-story, elevated building that will house a bait shop on the first floor, a 149-seat restaurant on the second floor and offices on the third floor, according to Sean Gormley, owner of Harbour Bay LLC.
The Harbour Bay property, which sits across the street from Sofia’s Restaurant on the bay side of Amherst Avenue, was purchased in late 2016. It recently won an Appellate Court case regarding Zoning and Planning Board approvals after a lawsuit by Two Daughters LLC and the owner of Sofia’s tried to block the redevelopment plans.
Harbour Bay funded a portion of the new bulkhead, plans to rebuild the existing marina and build a boat fueling station on the property. It will also help fund about 100 feet of the promenade’s construction. Altogether, the Harbour Bay project will cost about $4 million, Gormley said.
He did not have a timeframe for the project’s completion as it hit a snag with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Amherst Avenue’s newest business owner, Maggie Day, said the city’s completed project “is going to be fantastic.”
Day opened an inflatable water park on the bay this past summer and had nothing but praise for the city’s project.
“Right now, it’s just a bulkhead and parking, it’s very basic looking,” she said. “With the boardwalk and lighting, I think it’s really going to class it up.”
Day, who also has a water park in Stone Harbor, said she loves being on Amherst because there was a lot of “fun, happy activity” going on over the summer.
“There was summer life going on all day, every day” she said.
She added that the promenade will make it much easier for pedestrians to get to the restaurants and businesses and will be both family-and-retirement oriented.
“Who doesn’t love a walk along the water?” she said. “It’s gorgeous with the boats and Jet Skis. Anybody would love to walk along there just for the views and the scenery.”
The bulkhead and promenade projects cost the city about $3.3 million, the city’s planning and zoning officer McLarnon said.
He added that the city may also make a portion of Amherst Avenue, from Washington to Coolidge avenues, one-way toward Longport.
For Becker, he’s excited that the project is nearly finished.
“It’s a great spot to look at the sunset,” he added. “It’s just a great thing for the city.”
