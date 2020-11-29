Margate’s Amherst Ave. project still on track for spring completion

Also coming to Amherst Avenue is a three-story, elevated building that will house a bait shop on the first floor, a 149-seat restaurant on the second floor and offices on the third floor, according to Sean Gormley, owner of Harbour Bay LLC.

The Harbour Bay property, which sits across the street from Sofia’s Restaurant on the bay side of Amherst Avenue, was purchased in late 2016. It recently won an Appellate Court case regarding Zoning and Planning Board approvals after a lawsuit by Two Daughters LLC and the owner of Sofia’s tried to block the redevelopment plans.

Harbour Bay funded a portion of the new bulkhead, plans to rebuild the existing marina and build a boat fueling station on the property. It will also help fund about 100 feet of the promenade’s construction. Altogether, the Harbour Bay project will cost about $4 million, Gormley said.

He did not have a timeframe for the project’s completion as it hit a snag with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Amherst Avenue’s newest business owner, Maggie Day, said the city’s completed project “is going to be fantastic.”

Day opened an inflatable water park on the bay this past summer and had nothing but praise for the city’s project.