Margate road closure for Bocca talk of the town

Garber said the city never notified him of the proposed street closing, as he believes it should have, so he never had the chance to object.

“Last summer I said, ‘There’s a pandemic.’ I didn’t have a problem with it, I was understanding,” Garber said. “But I have an issue with a private business getting public space now.

“Are they going to let other restaurants close streets?” Garber said of the many others that lost money last year.

Bocca is unique, Becker said, in that it doesn’t have a parking area or other empty ground to use for outdoor seating, as other restaurants in town do.

No other restaurant asked for a road closure this year, Becker said.

“Since we had some questions and made some concessions (on music and parking), I have heard no complaints,” Becker said. “We went through the weekend, and my understanding is they stopped the music on time (8 p.m.) and stopped serving at 10 p.m.”

Asked how he felt about the street closing, Fran Ciociola, a seasonal resident in a home a couple of doors from the restaurant, sighed deeply.

“I just said it all,” Ciociola said.