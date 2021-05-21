Margate residents say construction work damaged their homes

Attempts to reach Mathis for comment were unsuccessful.

As the reconstruction project reached the intersection of Amherst and North Clermont at the beginning of February, residents noticed the work being done by Komatsu excavators and dozers was not only loud but shaking their homes. Pumps also were running to remove water from the soil.

While the machine noise, house shaking and torn-up streets were annoying, it’s the construction’s ancillary effects that residents say they should be not forced to accept.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I should not have all these damages,” said Neil Weitz, a North Clermont resident.

Two homeowners hired attorney Mitchell Waldman of Pleasantville to represent their interests. Four residents reached out to attorney Marc Friedman for legal representation. Waldman and Friedman have each filed tort claims with the city.

Friedman said he filed his tort claim within 90 days to protect his clients’ interests, but no formal complaint has been filed yet even though there has been structural damage to all of their homes, Friedman said.

“The property damage is yet to be properly assessed or determined. These people deserve to be compensated,” Friedman said. “The homeowners are 0% at fault.”