Margate residents say construction work damaged their homes
Margate residents say construction work damaged their homes

MARGATE — Most homeowners would tolerate a period of construction noise and torn-up streets for the replacement of water and sanitary sewer mains and storm water pipes, if the municipality thought it necessary.

Unfortunately, some homeowners, who live on Amherst and North Clermont avenues, allege reconstruction work on Amherst resulted in exterior and interior damage to their homes. They are looking for compensation.

“They have sinkholes on the corners of Amherst and Clermont avenues,” neighborhood resident Renate Taylor said. “Three homes have foundation cracks with interior damage and steps pulling away from the homes, and one home has even been knocked off its foundation.”

Remington & Vernick Engineers, the firm of city Engineer Edward Dennis Jr., prepared the plans and specifications for the reconstruction of Amherst from Clarendon to Douglass avenues.

Besides the replacement of the mains and storm sewer pipes, the job also called for the replacement of the concrete curb, driveway aprons, gutter and handicap ramps and miscellaneous sidewalk pieces, followed by new asphalt paving, Dennis said.

The contractor hired to do the work was Mathis Construction of Little Egg Harbor Township. Construction started in November and was originally scheduled to be finished before Memorial Day, Dennis said.

Attempts to reach Mathis for comment were unsuccessful.

As the reconstruction project reached the intersection of Amherst and North Clermont at the beginning of February, residents noticed the work being done by Komatsu excavators and dozers was not only loud but shaking their homes. Pumps also were running to remove water from the soil.

While the machine noise, house shaking and torn-up streets were annoying, it’s the construction’s ancillary effects that residents say they should be not forced to accept.

“I should not have all these damages,” said Neil Weitz, a North Clermont resident.

Two homeowners hired attorney Mitchell Waldman of Pleasantville to represent their interests. Four residents reached out to attorney Marc Friedman for legal representation. Waldman and Friedman have each filed tort claims with the city.

Friedman said he filed his tort claim within 90 days to protect his clients’ interests, but no formal complaint has been filed yet even though there has been structural damage to all of their homes, Friedman said.

“The property damage is yet to be properly assessed or determined. These people deserve to be compensated,” Friedman said. “The homeowners are 0% at fault.”

Besides the interior and exterior damage to the homes, Friedman was concerned about the sinkholes that exist because of the digging, vibrations and water removal, and he also was worried about sinkholes that may develop years in the future that would have started to develop because of the construction.

The homeowners will need to hire engineers to assess the damage and hire contractors who would know how to fix the problems that were created, Friedman said. The homeowners Friedman represents are in the process of finding and hiring the experts to evaluate their homes, he said.

City officials heard about the damage reported by the residents and temporarily suspended construction for at least two months. The contractor was scheduled to resume work at the end of last month. A letter was sent by Dennis to all of the homeowners in the area.

“To allow the project to move forward, the construction plans have been modified to minimize further deep excavations. This will eliminate the need for the dewatering system that was previously in use,” Dennis said in the letter.

The contractor would conduct a pre-construction site survey to document existing conditions prior to resuming work, Dennis said. The contractor would conduct vibration monitoring during construction operations with an on-site inspector to monitor the equipment.

The contractor completed the street’s utility work May 11 and was expected to begin the concrete work Monday, Dennis said last week. Base paving will follow, he said.

“The contractor is currently scheduled to complete all work, including base paving, by mid-June,” Dennis said in the letter. “Once the base paving is complete, no work will take place until final paving, which is scheduled for September 2021.”

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

INSIDE

Neighboring Longport introduces ordinances to calm traffic on Amherst Avenue. Local, A4

