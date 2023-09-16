MARGATE — Police rescued two Pennsylvania residents from the ocean late Saturday afternoon.
At around 4:36 p.m., police received multiple calls about two swimmers at the Wilson Avenue beach in distress. Officer Brendan Campbell, who was already on the beach answering an unrelated call, responded and ran into the surf. Sgt. Chris Taroncher responded on an ATV minutes later and also entered the water.
Police found both victims hanging onto a nearby jetty, and both were able to reach them. Campbell and Taroncher each pulled a victim — a 12-year-old girl and her 58-year-old grandmother, both from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania — from the water while struggling with rough conditions and dangerous rip currents, police said.
The two victims were treated on scene by the Margate City Fire Department and released.
