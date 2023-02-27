Viewers who enjoy the first night of the 10-episode Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six” on Friday can credit Margate-raised and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott Neustadter for the experience.

Neustadter is the co-creator, co-showrunner and one of the executive producers. His wife, Lauren Neustadter, president of film and television at the Hello Sunshine media company, is also an executive producer, along with actress Reese Witherspoon, who co-founded Hello Sunshine. New episodes will be released each Friday through March 24.

“I’m known around these parts as a big music nerd,” said Scott Neustadter, 45, a 1994 Atlantic City High School graduate now based in Los Angeles.

The musical-drama series “Daisy Jones & The Six” follows the story of an iconic, fictional 1970s band led by two charismatic yet feuding lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by artistic and personal chemistry, their complicated musical partnership launches the group from nobodies to nationwide popular acclaim.

Because Neustadter is known as a music lover, someone representing the unpublished manuscript of the “Daisy Jones & The Six” book got it to him.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” was written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote five previous novels. Neustadter never read any of them, but “Daisy Jones & The Six” was eventually published in 2019 — two years after Neustadter read it — and turned into a New York Times bestseller.

“I was not expecting it (the unpublished manuscript) to knock my socks off,” Neustadter said.

When Lauren Neustadter started working for Witherspoon at Hello Sunshine in 2017, Scott Neustadter was asked what his dream project would be. He said a story inspired by the “Rumours” album by Fleetwood Mac.

Singer Stevie Nicks and her boyfriend, guitarist and producer Lindsey Buckingham, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and were in the process of breaking up as a romantic couple. Buckingham and Nicks put their relationship back together, and the group’s self-titled album released during the same year hit No. 1 in the U.S. and sold 7 million copies.

Nicks broke up with Buckingham in 1976. Their drama impacted the lyrics and music on “Rumours,” which was released in 1977. The album sold more than 40 million copies worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

People who know the backstory of “Rumours” will be reminded of it while watching “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

Neustadter asked his wife to read the first 100 pages of the unpublished manuscript, and the project started the process of turning it into a filmed series.

In “Daisy Jones & The Six,” Jones is played by actor Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Dunne is portrayed by Sam Claflin of “The Hunger Games” film series, and Camila Dunne is brought to life by Argentine-American model and actress Camila Morrone.

All of the actors who portray band members can sing, and they play their instruments and perform the original songs heard in the series. Casting directors Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner found and recommended all of the cast members, but the series has six executive producers, including the Neustadters and Witherspoon.

Everyone was like-minded when they watched the auditions, Scott Neustadter said.

“We were all very excited, or nobody was. It was that the person was undeniable, or we have to keep looking,” he said.

Neustadter has co-written with his partner, Michael H. Weber, the screenplays for movies that include “500 Days of Summer,” “The Spectacular Now” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” They received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for best adapted screenplay for “The Disaster Artist.”

With Hello Sunshine, Lauren Neustadter was executive producer for the Emmy Award-winning series “The Morning Show” on Apple TV, served as a supervising producer on season two of HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series “Big Little Lies” and produced the film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” starring Daisy Edgar Jones.

The Neustadters have been married for 12 years and have two children, but “Daisy Jones & The Six” marks the first time they’ve worked together.

Some couples would avoid working together for fear of the professional relationship having a negative impact on the personal or vice versa, similar to Buckingham and Nicks, but the Neustadters had nothing but praise for each other after their first collaboration.

“I would do it again in a heartbeat. Lauren is the best producer in the business,” Neustadter said, adding his wife deals with conflict and hard conversations better than he does.

Lauren said she is her husband’s No. 1 fan.

“This has been a dream come true,” she Neustadter said. “For the past 5½ years, we have lived with each other, and Daisy Jones is our third child.”

Lauren said her husband is the greatest writer ever. His patience, precision and vision are not gifts she was born with, and she can recognize and accept that.

“I could never sit at a blank screen and create a world that is so nuanced and that comes through in such a magnificent way,” she said.