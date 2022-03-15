 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margate police seek public comment for accreditation

MARGATE — The city's Police Department is seeking public comment as part of its accreditation process. 

Anyone wanting to provide feedback on the department can leave comments at 609-517-0241 from 10 to 11 a.m. March 30 or at scullionjoseph@margate-nj.com. Phone comments will be limited to five minutes each.

The accreditation team will review the Police Department's policies and procedures, management, operations and support services, Chief Matthew Hankinson said Tuesday.

The Police Department must comply with the standards of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police to gain accredited status.  

“Verification by the team that the Margate City Police Department meets the commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Hankinson said.

Margate Police Shield

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

