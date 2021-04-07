Margate meeting to discuss traffic pattern proposal April 15

Press staff reports
Margate will hold a public hearing April 15 on a proposal to create a one-way traffic pattern on Amherst Avenue from Washington Avenue to Coolidge Avenue.
Margate officials say the change was made for safety reasons. The new traffic pattern will go into effect once the promenade along the bay is completed, which city officials hopes will happen before Memorial Day.
The hearing will be 4 p.m. at the city’s City Commission meeting, held in City Hall at 1 S. Washington Avenue.
