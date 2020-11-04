Margate mayor: People don’t want a boardwalk

MARGATE — In a nearly 2-1 vote, a referendum on whether a boardwalk should be built in the seaside town failed to get support in Tuesday’s general election, which Mayor Michael Becker said was expected.
“It was exactly what I thought would happen,” Becker said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, residents voted 2,110-989 against the boardwalk, for a total of 3,099 votes. The Atlantic County Board of Elections will give a secondary update Friday as more ballots are counted, according to Michael Sommers, Atlantic County deputy clerk.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people, and there weren’t many who were for it,” Becker said. “We really can’t afford a boardwalk right now, and I was not in favor of spending the money to build one.”
City resident Tom Flynn agreed.
“I was happy with the outcome,” Flynn said. “I just thought the money (to construct a boardwalk) would have been tremendous. The taxes are reasonable here, but for the taxpayers to pay for something like that, we’re talking millions of dollars to build this thing.”
Flynn voted against the boardwalk because of the money it would take to conduct a feasibility study if the referendum passed, which would be about $285,000.
“And I don’t think anyone really heard how much a boardwalk would cost,” he said. “I heard millions. It costs millions just to build a fishing pier, but to go from one side of town to the other, it would definitely increase taxes.”
Becker said a boardwalk could cost about $24 million.
City commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in August that placed the referendum on the ballot after the Margate Boardwalk Committee, a five-person committee rallying for a boardwalk, rolled out a petition this year in hopes of getting 275 signatures from residents in favor.
Glenn Klotz, director of the Boardwalk Committee, said a boardwalk would provide lighting and help police better patrol the area.
Klotz could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Joan Lucas, another city resident, also voted against a boardwalk. She said she was worried it would increase crime after her car was stolen earlier this year out of the Wawa parking lot in the city and found in Atlantic City.
“My concern is robbery and theft,” she said of building a boardwalk.
While Lucas said it would be nice to have a boardwalk to ride a bike or take a stroll on, she believed those committing the crimes would use the boardwalk as an easier way to enter the city.
There are 5,328 registered voters in Margate, according to Sommers. For the 2020 general election, 4,776 ballots were sent out and 3,501 were deemed received as of Wednesday afternoon.
Margate’s original boardwalk, built in 1906, was largely destroyed in 1944 during a hurricane. What remained of the boardwalk was swept away in the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962.
