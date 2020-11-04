Margate mayor: People don’t want a boardwalk

MARGATE — In a nearly 2-1 vote, a referendum on whether a boardwalk should be built in the seaside town failed to get support in Tuesday’s general election, which Mayor Michael Becker said was expected.

“It was exactly what I thought would happen,” Becker said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, residents voted 2,110-989 against the boardwalk, for a total of 3,099 votes. The Atlantic County Board of Elections will give a secondary update Friday as more ballots are counted, according to Michael Sommers, Atlantic County deputy clerk.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, and there weren’t many who were for it,” Becker said. “We really can’t afford a boardwalk right now, and I was not in favor of spending the money to build one.”

City resident Tom Flynn agreed.

“I was happy with the outcome,” Flynn said. “I just thought the money (to construct a boardwalk) would have been tremendous. The taxes are reasonable here, but for the taxpayers to pay for something like that, we’re talking millions of dollars to build this thing.”

Flynn voted against the boardwalk because of the money it would take to conduct a feasibility study if the referendum passed, which would be about $285,000.