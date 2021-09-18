Margate marks completion of Amherst Avenue Promenade

Margate to unveil Amherst Avenue Promenade on Saturday Mayor Michael Becker and city commissioners will host the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

Construction consisted of raising bulkheads, restoration and revitalizing the bayside Waterfront Special District.

The aim of the project was to protect the area against flooding, enhance bay visibility and access, and open up opportunities for more restaurants and bayfront activities.

"Today, we're in good shape. We have a whole new Promenade, a whole new bulkhead," Commissioner John Amodeo said. "All of the residents, visitors and patrons can now enjoy."

Amodeo said the original bulkhead dated to 1928.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was well past its useful lifetime," Amodeo said. "The failures in the (old) bulkhead caused us to lose parking spaces, and we had to put barriers for public safety to keep people away as our street was collapsing."

The project was initially slated to open by Memorial Day, but delays due to lumber shortages pushed that date to the fall.

+3 Margate homeowners want their houses fixed after city roadwork caused damage MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer ma…

"The wood is imported from Brazil. It's a hard wood, so when COVID came, the shipping stopped," Amodeo said. "Then to catch up, all of the mills weren't cutting wood. So there was stock in the country that the contractor got their hands on, but it was about two-thirds of what we needed. We had to wait almost two months to get the last bit here."