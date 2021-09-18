Margate marks completion of Amherst Avenue Promenade

MARGATE — The bayfront Promenade along Amherst Avenue was officially opened to the public Saturday morning in a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by city officials.
Residents, stakeholders and commissioners gathered to commemorate the end of more than three years of work and a $2 million investment from the city, private investors and taxpayers.
"This waterfront is more than just a Promenade," Mayor Michael Becker told the crowd. "The new higher bulkheads are safer, the traffic changes have already produced benefits in improving safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. ... It gives people the chance to be outside with friends and see one of the most beautiful sunsets you will ever see right here in Margate."
As Commissioner Maury Blumberg stood on the new Promenade to address the crowd, he recalled how different the area was when he was a child.
"I remember when I was a kid, some 50 years ago, we had docks all up and down here where we used to run and play and gather splinters in our feet," Blumberg said. "So this (project) was 50 years coming. I don't think we'll be getting any splinters here any time soon."
The 1,250-foot Promenade, designed by Arthur W. Ponzio Co. of Atlantic City and Remington & Vernick Engineers of Pleasantville, is situated along Amherst Avenue from the Barbary Coast Marina to Lamberti Restaurant.
Mayor Michael Becker and city commissioners will host the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
Construction consisted of raising bulkheads, restoration and revitalizing the bayside Waterfront Special District.
The aim of the project was to protect the area against flooding, enhance bay visibility and access, and open up opportunities for more restaurants and bayfront activities.
"Today, we're in good shape. We have a whole new Promenade, a whole new bulkhead," Commissioner John Amodeo said. "All of the residents, visitors and patrons can now enjoy."
Amodeo said the original bulkhead dated to 1928.
"It was well past its useful lifetime," Amodeo said. "The failures in the (old) bulkhead caused us to lose parking spaces, and we had to put barriers for public safety to keep people away as our street was collapsing."
The project was initially slated to open by Memorial Day, but delays due to lumber shortages pushed that date to the fall.
MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer ma…
"The wood is imported from Brazil. It's a hard wood, so when COVID came, the shipping stopped," Amodeo said. "Then to catch up, all of the mills weren't cutting wood. So there was stock in the country that the contractor got their hands on, but it was about two-thirds of what we needed. We had to wait almost two months to get the last bit here."
The new bulkhead, which was replaced in 2020, was built 2 feet higher with composite materials that are supposed to lessen the impact of flooding in the area and limit wave action from coastal storms. The bulkhead replacement was funded by both the city and private investors.
The finishing touches for the project were completed Friday, Amodeo said.
"Officially last night, meters were placed in all three designated areas and the lights were turned on," he said.
The project also was intended to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
In April, Margate approved an ordinance to change Amherst Avenue from a two-way street to a one-way street headed south into Longport. Longport has since planned traffic-calming measures on Amherst to account for traffic coming from the neighboring town.
The 12th annual Le Tour de Downbeach took place Sunday afternoon, taking advantage of beauti…
"We had two traffic studies done, and the recommendations were to create a one-way," Amodeo said. "And Commissioner Maury Blumberg worked extremely hard promoting a bike path so that pedestrians and bikers would have a safe cartway."
As the ceremony came to a close, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said the Promenade was an investment in the city's future.
"This project is not going to be for today," Mazzeo read from a proclamation to attendees. "This is going to be for the future generations moving forward."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.