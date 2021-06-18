Margate latest to ban cannabis businesses, public use

MARGATE — The City Council on Thursday joined the growing list of communities in New Jersey saying "no thanks" to legalized marijuana.

It's council voted 3-0 Thursday on two ordinances. One banned all cannabis businesses from setting up shop here, and the other made it illegal to use cannabis products in public.

"We are the official cannabis labor union, and we are asking you to table this ordinance and not ban good jobs," said Hugh Giordano, of Blackwood in Camden County. He was representing the United Food and Commercial Union in Egg Harbor Township, which he said had 15,000 members in South Jersey.

"Cannabis creates good union jobs," Giordano said, for those who study botany, horticulture, chemistry and pharmacy. "It will attract young educated people to live and work here."

Under the N.J. Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns have until Aug. 21 — 180 days from the adoption of the state law — to create any local enforcement structure. Towns that do not act by then will be governed by the state’s law.

Giordano suggested looking at an ordinance passed in Bayonne, Hudson County, which allowed the town to pick and choose which businesses can enter town.

