Margate latest to ban cannabis businesses, public use
Margate latest to ban cannabis businesses, public use

cannabisnames_EHT weed

Marijuana, weed, pot, grass, ganja — no matter what terms people are used to, the legal kind in New Jersey is cannabis.

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

MARGATE — The City Council on Thursday joined the growing list of communities in New Jersey saying "no thanks" to legalized marijuana. 

It's council voted 3-0 Thursday on two ordinances. One banned all cannabis businesses from setting up shop here, and the other made it illegal to use cannabis products in public.

"We are the official cannabis labor union, and we are asking you to table this ordinance and not ban good jobs," said Hugh Giordano, of Blackwood in Camden County. He was representing the United Food and Commercial Union in Egg Harbor Township, which he said had 15,000 members in South Jersey.

"Cannabis creates good union jobs," Giordano said,  for those who study botany, horticulture, chemistry and pharmacy. "It will attract young educated people to live and work here."

Under the N.J. Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, towns have until Aug. 21 — 180 days from the adoption of the state law — to create any local enforcement structure. Towns that do not act by then will be governed by the state’s law.

Giordano suggested looking at an ordinance passed in Bayonne, Hudson County, which allowed the town to pick and choose which businesses can enter town.

The only Margate resident to speak on the subject favored banning cannabis.

"I support not having marijuana in Margate 100% -- 200%," said Steve Warner, of Margate. "It's no good. It will destroy this country."

New Jersey cannabis activist Edward "Lefty" Grimes of the nonprofit SativaCross said the use of edible cannabis in candies and gummies, for example, should not be included in the use ban.

"You need to look at sick people affected by this ordinance," Grimes said. "If you are not banning oxycontin but banning cannabis, ... one person is treating their cancer with oxycontin and one with cannabis — that's a 14th amendment violation. You need to table this."

City officials said the ordinance bans all forms of cannabis for public use.

The meeting was the last that will be held both in-person and online, said Mayor Michael Becker. Now that the town buildings are not under any capacity restrictions, Margate can return to all in-person meetings, he said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

