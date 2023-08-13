MARGATE — The city's Business Association hosted the third annual Duck Derby on Sunday morning at Ray Scott's Dock along the bay.

Thousands of yellow, floating rubber ducks slowly made their way along a short course — with the aid of the bay's current and a leaf blower — to determine the winner along Amherst Avenue.

Visa gift cards were awarded to the top three finishers — $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. (Check back for winners.)

Participants 21-and-older purchased their raffle tickets ahead of the event, no later than Thursday, and had a numbered, weighted duck assigned to them.

Hundreds of people lined the bay as the ducks were released into the bay by staff members from one of Ray Scott's flowing tiki huts. They traveled down a narrow channel toward a funneled finish line, where the winners were plucked from the waters.

There were several fun games and activities set up on dry land, from oversized connect four and Jenga to free raffles. Children were invited to try their luck in Duck Chuck, Quack in the Hole, Fishin' for Fowl and other games. There was even a Chicken Dance competition.

