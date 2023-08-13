MARGATE — The city's Business Association hosted the third annual Duck Derby on Sunday morning at Ray Scott's Dock along the bay.
Thousands of yellow, floating rubber ducks slowly made their way along a short course — with the aid of the bay's current and a leaf blower — to determine the winner along Amherst Avenue.
Visa gift cards were awarded to the top three finishers — $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. (
Participants 21-and-older purchased their raffle tickets ahead of the event, no later than Thursday, and had a numbered, weighted duck assigned to them.
Hundreds of people lined the bay as the ducks were released into the bay by staff members from one of Ray Scott's flowing tiki huts. They traveled down a narrow channel toward a funneled finish line, where the winners were plucked from the waters.
There were several fun games and activities set up on dry land, from oversized connect four and Jenga to free raffles. Children were invited to try their luck in Duck Chuck, Quack in the Hole, Fishin' for Fowl and other games. There was even a Chicken Dance competition.
GALLERY: 3rd annual Margate Duck Derby
Marc Novajosky plays connect four with his daughter, Sadie, 9. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Sadie Novajosky, 9, of Birdsboro, Pennyslvania, makes her move in connect four. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Brittany and Marc Novajosky, of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, with their daughter, Sadie, 9. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Vida Galdo, 7, of south Philadelphia, buys a new pink duck keychain. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Vida Galdo, 7, of south Philadelphia, holds up her new pink duck keychain with her mom, Francesca, 39. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Brody, 7, and Juliette, 4, play giant Jenga. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Juliette, 4, of Marlton, regrets her decision to pull out that bottom block in giant Jenga. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Juliette, 4, of Marlton, regrets her decision to pull out that bottom block in giant Jenga. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Angela Gentile, of Hammonton, and her 5-year-old son Matty play giant Jenga. The Margate Business Association held the third annual Duck Derby on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2023 along Amherst Avenue. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
