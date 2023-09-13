MARGATE — Multiple fire departments fought a house fire Wednesday morning that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.

An owner of a home in the 100 block of South Andover Avenue, which was occupied at the time of the fire, told city fire officials they heard a thunderous bang and saw a strong flash prior to smelling smoke on the second floor. The couple evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival.

Fire crews arrived at 4:56 a.m. and saw no evidence of a fire, but smoke was in the air. When firefighters entered the home, there was a light smoke presence that got more prevalent once they reached the third floor, where they found a working fire.

Crews surveyed the scene and used an aerial ladder truck to ventilate the side of the building. Responding departments from neighboring towns aided in opening up walls and ceilings to control the fire, which reached the attic, officials said.

The fire was ultimately placed under control at 6:34 a.m. Its cause remains under investigation.

A severe thunderstorm hit the area early Wednesday morning prior to the fire, with numerous lightning strikes reported, officials said.

Departments from Ventnor, Northfield, Longport, Linwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City assisted.