Margate Fire Department helps 150th senior receive COVID-19 vaccine
Margate Fire Department helps 150th senior receive COVID-19 vaccine

Apparatus 2

Margate City Fire Department Engine 21 was put into service April 20 and 10 minutes later doused two fires.

 Submitted

The Margate City Fire Department on Tuesday announced it has assisted at least 150 seniors in receiving their COVID-19 vaccines with its "senior bus" initiative.

In a Facebook post, the department also said it recently helped a senior receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Atlantic County's mobile vaccine team.

For more information, call 609-645-7700 ext. 4393.

