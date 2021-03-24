Margate Fire Department helps 150th senior receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Margate City Fire Department on Tuesday announced it has assisted at least 150 seniors in receiving their COVID-19 vaccines with its "senior bus" initiative.
In a Facebook post, the department also said it recently helped a senior receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Atlantic County's mobile vaccine team.
For more information, call 609-645-7700 ext. 4393.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
