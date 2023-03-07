MARGATE — A team of Calvin Tesler, Aaron Singer and Patrice "Tish" Calvarese have announced a run for Margate City Commission under the slogan "Margate Deserves Better," the team said Monday.

Margate holds its nonpartisan elections in May.

Mayor Michael Becker and Commissioner John Amodeo have decided not to run for reelection, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

The current administration has failed Margate residents by approving rampant over-building, raising taxes, and giving their family members high paying patronage jobs in city government, according to the "Margate Deserves Better" team.

“Margate has always been a residential community by the sea and the current mayor and commissioners have approved building projects that are destroying the residential character of our community,” said Calvarese, an IT Executive in academic medicine at DrexelMed.

“Margate municipal taxes have increased 46% since Mayor Michael Becker and Commissioner Maury Blumberg were first elected in 2007," Singer said, citing figures from the NJ Department of Community Affairs showing the municipal tax levy has increased from $17.4 million in 2007 to $25.4 million in 2022.

Singer is a Certified Public Accountant and has served as a Chief Financial Officer in the private sector. He is a founding member of The Rose House, which builds residences for developmentally disabled adults.

Her work includes Cybersecurity and Health Information Technology. She also volunteers her time as a patient advocate for local seniors and worships with her husband John at Holy Trinity Parish.

“The current Commissioners in Margate have used their political office to enrich their family members and their developer friends at the expense of Margate homeowners. Margate deserves better from our elected officials,” said Tesler, a Professor of History and Writing at Rowan University and vice-president of Shirat Hayam Synagogue.

Tesler unsuccessfully challenged Becker and two other incumbents in 2019.

Last month three candidates calling themselves the “Friends of Margate” kicked off their run for City Commission.

The “Friends of Margate” slate includes incumbent Maury Blumberg and running mates Cathy Horn, who is president of the Margate Board of Education and a psychologist at Atlantic City High School; and Michael Collins, who is on the board of trustees of the Margate Business Association and owns Colmar True Value Home Center on Essex Avenue.