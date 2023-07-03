MARGATE — The late, iconic disc jockey and club owner Jerry Blavat was honored Monday by the shore town where he owned a nightclub and helped generations of young people celebrate summer through rock 'n' roll music.

On Monday evening — which would have been Blavat's 83rd birthday — Mayor Michael Collins dedicated a plaque in Blavat's honor at North Madison and Amherst avenues, just outside Memories in Margate.

It's the now-closed club Blavat owned for decades, and which the family reopened this weekend for special events, including a dance party in Blavat's honor Monday.

Blavat's partner Keeley Stahl has said the club is up for sale.

But on Monday it was full of Blavat's former employees and fans.

"I've been following Jerry since I was 15," said Darlene Petrarca, 68, of Hainesport, Burlington County. She made a day trip to see the plaque.

"I saw him on Dick Clark and his Discophonic Scene (TV show)," she said of the 1960s music show on a Philadelphia station. "He always made you happy, he always made you welcome. ... He was an uplifting guy."

The plaque, which is installed in the sidewalk, says "Memories 1972-2022, Dance Club of Legendary Jerry Blavat, The Geator with the Heater, The Boss with the Sauce."

"He was all about his fans, friends, family and the music," said grandson Joseph Downey, of Washington Township. "We'll always have that."

"My dad loved all of you," said Desiree Downey, Joseph's mom and the youngest of Blavat's four daughters. She is now living in Chelsea Heights in Atlantic City, she said.

Kathleen Mitnick, of Margate, said she used to hang out at Memories in the 1980s when she worked at another Margate bar called Maloney's, which is now gone.

"We'd finish our shifts and come here," Mitnick said. "He was always letting people up on stage. ... He always got people to participate. You'd go in in a bad mood and come out in a good mood."

Jim Ricciotti, of Margate, was a bartender at Memories for 23 years, and organized the tribute.

"I saw people today I haven't seen in 35 years," he said of the turnout in Blavat's honor.

The plaque was donated by Frank Gitto, an electrical company owner and former bouncer at Memories.

"He called every day," Gitto said. "He cared about everybody."

Anita DeFrancesco, of South Philadelphia, said she dated one of Blavat's early DJs, John Dougherty, back when Blavat was starting the club in the 1970s with his parents, Lou and Lucy.

"His father worked the door, and his mother scrubbed floors," DeFrancesco said.

She credits Blavat's dad with encouraging her to go to college and become a dance therapist.

Last week, Philadelphia named a portion of Broad Street between South and Lombard streets "Jerry Blavat Way."

Blavat helped make many musical groups household names, including the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers.

He died in January at 82 of complications from myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscles, weakening skeletal muscles.

GALLERY: Jerry Blavat plaque dedication in Margate