On July 3, 2023, Mayor Michael Collins spoke in Margate as a plaque was placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat .
On July 3, 2023, (l-r) Joseph and Deserie Downey, residents of Washington Twp. and Chelsea Heights, attended a plaque dedication to their grandfather and father, Jerry Blavat, in front of his Memories in Margate
On July 3, 2023, Karen O'Hara of Avalon looks at a plaque placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat.
On July 3, 2023, Paul Auday, a seasonal resident of Ventnor, takes a picture of a plaque placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat.
On July 3, 2023, Kathleen Mitnick of Margate and her dog Honey came to see the plaque placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat.
On July 3, 2023, Event organizer and Margate resident Jim Richciotti and fund raiser and Ventnor resident Frank Gitto, stand in front of Memories in Margate where a plaque was placed to honor the memory of Jerry Blavat.
On July 3, 2023, in Margate Carol Tamburino holds up a collection of Jerry Blavat Cd's she brought to his plaque dedication in front of Memories in Margate.
On July 3, 2023, in Margate a plaque was placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat with a large crowd in attendance followed by a party thrown by his family in his honor.
On July 3, 2023, in Margate a plaque was placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat with a large crowd in attendance followed by a party thrown by his family in his honor.
On July 3, 2023, in Margate a plaque was placed in front of Memories In Margate to celebrate Jerry Blavat with a large crowd in attendance followed by a party thrown by his family in his honor.
MARGATE — The late, iconic disc jockey and club owner Jerry Blavat was honored Monday by the shore town where he owned a nightclub and helped generations of young people celebrate summer through rock 'n' roll music.
On Monday evening — which would have been Blavat's 83rd birthday — Mayor Michael Collins dedicated a plaque in Blavat's honor at North Madison and Amherst avenues, just outside Memories in Margate.
It's the now-closed club Blavat owned for decades, and which the family reopened this weekend for special events, including a dance party in Blavat's honor Monday.
Blavat's partner Keeley Stahl has said the club is up for sale.
But on Monday it was full of Blavat's former employees and fans.
"I've been following Jerry since I was 15," said Darlene Petrarca, 68, of Hainesport, Burlington County. She made a day trip to see the plaque.
"I saw him on Dick Clark and his Discophonic Scene (TV show)," she said of the 1960s music show on a Philadelphia station. "He always made you happy, he always made you welcome. ... He was an uplifting guy."
The plaque, which is installed in the sidewalk, says "Memories 1972-2022, Dance Club of Legendary Jerry Blavat, The Geator with the Heater, The Boss with the Sauce."
Anita DeFrancesco, of South Philadelphia, said she dated one of Blavat's early DJs, John Dougherty, back when Blavat was starting the club in the 1970s with his parents, Lou and Lucy.
"His father worked the door, and his mother scrubbed floors," DeFrancesco said.
She credits Blavat's dad with encouraging her to go to college and become a dance therapist.
Last week, Philadelphia named a portion of Broad Street between South and Lombard streets "Jerry Blavat Way."
Blavat helped make many musical groups household names, including the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers.
He died in January at 82 of complications from myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscles, weakening skeletal muscles.
