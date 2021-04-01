 Skip to main content
Margate commissioners meeting to discuss road diet, opposing coastal flooding regulations
Margate commissioners meeting to discuss road diet, opposing coastal flooding regulations

MARGATE — City commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday and are expected to discuss plans for Atlantic Avenue's road diet and Amherst Avenue's new traffic pattern. Officials are expected to also oppose the state Department of Environment Protection's proposed coastal regulations.

Mayor Michael Becker said Atlantic Avenue will go from four lanes to two by summer. The city received a grant of $287,000 for the project, which will expand bike lanes and add turning lanes at each intersection.

By Memorial Day, Amherst Avenue from Washington to Coolidge avenues will go from two-way traffic to one-way southbound for safety reasons, Becker said. 

The proposed coastal regulations by the DEP include raising new and substantially improved homes by 5 feet due to potentially rising sea levels.

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

