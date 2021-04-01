Margate commissioners meeting to discuss road diet, opposing coastal flooding regulations

MARGATE — City commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday and are expected to discuss plans for Atlantic Avenue's road diet and Amherst Avenue's new traffic pattern. Officials are expected to also oppose the state Department of Environment Protection's proposed coastal regulations.
Mayor Michael Becker said Atlantic Avenue will go from four lanes to two by summer. The city received a grant of $287,000 for the project, which will expand bike lanes and add turning lanes at each intersection.
By Memorial Day, Amherst Avenue from Washington to Coolidge avenues will go from two-way traffic to one-way southbound for safety reasons, Becker said.
The proposed coastal regulations by the DEP include raising new and substantially improved homes by 5 feet due to potentially rising sea levels.
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.