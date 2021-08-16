 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margate Business Association sponsors Duck Derby
0 comments

Margate Business Association sponsors Duck Derby

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association is hosting a Duck Derby fundraiser next weekend at Ray Scott's Dock with a $1,000 grand prize.

The derby will be held on Aug. 22 with a rain date of Aug. 29 and adults 21 and older are invited to enter.

Activities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Washington Avenue Pier and walkway with the derby beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Guests can watch the ducks race to the finish line from the Washington Avenue Pier.

There will also be activities for kids and prizes.

For more information visit margatehasmore.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

+2
Energy efficiency incentives could return under Ohio bill
Govt-and-politics

Energy efficiency incentives could return under Ohio bill

  • Updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio power companies could once again offer energy efficiency programs such as smart thermostats or appliance rebates, the cost of which would be covered by customers under new legislation aimed at restarting such programs after a now-tainted energy bill killed them off.

World

Holocaust researchers in Poland win libel case on appeal

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An appellate court in Poland on Monday rejected a lawsuit brought against two Holocaust scholars in a case that has been closely watched because it was expected to serve as a precedent for research into the highly sensitive area of Polish behavior toward Jews during World War II.

Kimberly Palmer: Lessons in back-to-school shopping for 2021
Lifestyles

Kimberly Palmer: Lessons in back-to-school shopping for 2021

  • Updated

For parents, the return to school means a return to spending: NerdWallet recently found that, in spite of the pandemic, about half of parents who plan to back-to-school shop this year expect to spend about the same as they normally would, with more of that spending going toward clothing than in 2020.

+15
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
World

Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

+17
President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture
World

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country's independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News