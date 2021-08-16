Margate Business Association sponsors Duck Derby

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association is hosting a Duck Derby fundraiser next weekend at Ray Scott's Dock with a $1,000 grand prize.
The derby will be held on Aug. 22 with a rain date of Aug. 29 and adults 21 and older are invited to enter.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. along the Washington Avenue Pier and walkway with the derby beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Guests can watch the ducks race to the finish line from the Washington Avenue Pier.
There will also be activities for kids and prizes.
For more information visit margatehasmore.com.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.
