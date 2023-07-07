MARGATE — The Margate Business Association's Daniel and Maria Walters scholarship program announced Thursday this year's recipients of the $2,500 scholarship.
The two graduates, Mary Wagner of Atlantic City High School and Claire Brooks of Ocean City High School, were required to submit an essay on the topic of banned books, a list of references, volunteer service hours and awards.
Judges selected the winners, who received their scholarships at a ceremony at the Margate Library.
Wagner will attend Villanova University in the fall, and Brooks will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The scholarships are partially funded by proceeds from the annual MBA wine tasting, which will be held 6 p.m. July 28 at the Edgemar Circle recreation field.
The scholarship program has awarded more than $125,000 to high school seniors who attended Margate K-8 schools and are continuing their education.
