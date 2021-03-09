Margate budget carries slight tax decrease

MARGATE — The city's 2021 budget includes a slight decrease in the tax rate.

According to Lisa McLaughlin, the city's chief financial officer, the municipal tax rate will decline from 61.70 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 61.64 cents, less than one-tenth of a cent.

“Although it is slight, it’s still a tax rate that you should be pleased with,” McLaughlin said. “In spite of everything, all of our challenges over the last year, we remained fiscally responsible.”

At the end of 2020, the city’s fund balance saw an increase of $763,000 over the prior year. Part of that is due to a few city employees retiring and new hires starting at a lower pay rate, McLaughlin said.

“Because of this, we were able to utilize and anticipate an additional $673,000 in surplus in our budget to help keep our tax rate flat,” she said.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for April 1.

