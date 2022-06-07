Marches against gun violence planned in Ocean City and Atlantic City

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OCEAN CITY — Like millions of Americans, Stefany Mayz watched in horror as news broke of yet another mass shooting, this one in a small community in the Texas hill country, called Uvalde.

There, 19 children were murdered, along with two teachers, at the Robb Elementary School.

The Egg Harbor Township resident said her two young children are about the same age as the elementary school children who were shot.

“That hit hard,” Mayz said.

The May 24 attack was one of multiple mass shootings that have recently taken place around the country. And, gun violence continues to take a grim toll, including three dead on South Street in Philadelphia over a weekend that saw a reported 11 mass shootings around the nation.

“We’re all feeling this tremendous weight,” Mayz said on Monday. “I have felt absolutely paralyzed with ‘What can I do?’”

She decided to organize a local march on the Route 52 Causeway in Ocean City on Saturday, part of a number of March for Our Lives events taking place June 11.

Participants plan to gather at 10th Street by the bay and walk over the pedestrian lane to the Ocean City Welcome Center between the city and Somers Point. The march is set to begin at noon.

March for Our Lives began in 2018, after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Hundreds of thousands gathered in Washington for what has been described as the largest youth-led protest since the marches against the Vietnam War.

This year’s march is planned to take place at the Washington Monument in D.C., and at locations around the country, including Atlantic City, Ocean City and Toms River in New Jersey.

When Mayz began organizing the event, she said, there were no marches planned in the area. The Atlantic City march is set to begin at noon at Kennedy Plaza, 2301 Boardwalk.

The national organizers cite the Freedom Riders of the 1960s Civil Rights movement as inspiration. They call for a national system of licensing and registering firearms, disarming gun owners who pose a “harm risk,” and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“There’s no reason for people to have assault rifles. They are weapons of war. It seems kind of silly that regular civilians can own them,” Mayz said.

For 10 years, there was a federal ban on assault weapons, but it was allowed to expire and has not been renewed. Critics of the ban argue that it is more about cosmetics than the weapon itself. They are usually defined as semi-automatic rifles with a pistol grip and a detachable magazine.

Mayz, who is a singer-songwriter, said her aunt is a lifetime resident of Ocean City, and that she has been visiting the beach town since childhood. Based on the number of people who have signed up for the event on Saturday, and the response on social media, she expects at least a couple of hundred people to participate.

There was no contact information posted for the organizers of the Atlantic City march. More details are available at marchforourlives.com where there are also links to sign up for each local march.

