March sporting events at Boardwalk Hall could look very different in 2021

“The event brings people from North and West Jersey,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “It brings a ton of traffic to the area, a lot of media and a lot of good public relations. The families that come to the wrestling tournament shop, go to restaurants and use the arcades.”

Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University said if the 2021 state individual wrestling tournament and other sports events are canceled next year, it would be “a serious blow to the city.”

“But, even if these events are canceled, other sports events can still create opportunity and economic activity for the city,” Bokunewicz said.

The state wrestling tournament can bring more than $3.7 million in customer spending to the resort, according to a report issued following the 2015 event. Approximately 71% of those who attended the tournament spent more than $200 at local Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend.

In 2019 and 2020, wrestling championship attendees used 530 room nights, Bokunewicz said, adding that the event could generate between $5 million and $5.5 million in economic impact for the resort.