March sporting events at Boardwalk Hall could look very different in 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — This past March in the resort was billed as a sports fan’s paradise that would showcase both the state’s top high school wrestlers, and the return of a college basketball tournament.
But the onset of the novel coronavirus interrupted those plans. While the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association individual wrestling tournament did what it was intended to do, bringing 33,000 people to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournaments were only able to squeeze in a couple of rounds before restrictions forced their cancellation.
This March, both events will be back, but are facing uphill battles if they want to have the impact they had originally planned. The loss of either event, or the possibility of them taking place but with far fewer fans, could lead to a loss of millions of dollars that aren’t being spent in the city’s restaurants, stores, casinos and hotels. Last year, that spending combined to bring more than $7 million in economic impact to the resort.
The NJSIAA has said no decision has been made on the future of the tournament, while MAAC officials said last week the 2021 tournament could have limited fan access due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. That’s troubling to those who count on the boost in spending, particularly during what’s normally a slow time in the resort.
“The event brings people from North and West Jersey,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “It brings a ton of traffic to the area, a lot of media and a lot of good public relations. The families that come to the wrestling tournament shop, go to restaurants and use the arcades.”
Jane Bokunewicz, coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University said if the 2021 state individual wrestling tournament and other sports events are canceled next year, it would be “a serious blow to the city.”
“But, even if these events are canceled, other sports events can still create opportunity and economic activity for the city,” Bokunewicz said.
The state wrestling tournament can bring more than $3.7 million in customer spending to the resort, according to a report issued following the 2015 event. Approximately 71% of those who attended the tournament spent more than $200 at local Atlantic City businesses during the event weekend.
In 2019 and 2020, wrestling championship attendees used 530 room nights, Bokunewicz said, adding that the event could generate between $5 million and $5.5 million in economic impact for the resort.
“Attendees of these events, typically families with children, may not take advantage of the city’s gaming amenities, but they will go shopping at The Walk and eat at the local restaurants,” Bokunewicz said. “Going into 2021, businesses may see a change with respect to room nights as more families may opt to commute rather than stay overnight in the city due to pandemic-related concerns.”
The 2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship, still managed to attract 10,089 attendees, who generated 2,619 room nights and $3.7 million in economic impact, Bokunewicz said.
“We are committed to it this year,” said Richard J. Ensor, commissioner of the MAAC. “It might look different.”
Ensor said the number of fans allowed at the event all depends on capacity restrictions set by state health officials. West Hall of Boardwalk Hall will be set up for teams to practice. The conference also has hotel contracts in place for this year’s tournament and each team will have its own secured floor, he said.
“Right now, you can have 250 people at a venue,” Ensor said. “We hope that would increase by March, but with (the) increase in cases, we don’t know if that will happen. It’s going to be self-contained.”
The MAAC consists of 11 schools — Monmouth, Rider and St. Peter’s universities in New Jersey; Niagara University and Siena, Iona, Manhattan, Canisius and Marist colleges in New York; and Fairfield and Quinnipiac universities in Connecticut.
Bokunewicz said the basketball tournament has the potential to be a huge success for the resort.
When the event returns to Atlantic City this March, a slightly older crowd “is likely to take full advantage of all of Atlantic City’s gaming and nongaming amenities,” Bokunewicz said.
“Attendees, who may be traveling a greater distance, will be more likely to stay overnight and perhaps patronize the city’s sportsbooks and casinos,” she said.
