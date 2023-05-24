OCEAN CITY — Opponents of plans for offshore wind power development plan to show their opposition with a march along the walkway on the Route 52 causeway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

There is a rain date set for June 3.

“Yes, you can do something to stop offshore wind turbines — help us inform all the Memorial Day weekend visitors of the wind turbine blight to their vacation spot,” reads the posted announcement of the event.

The organization is listed as “Guardians of the East Coast,” a private group on Facebook formed this year, that describes itself as “a proactive group of Patriots that are currently working around the clock to stop offshore wind from destroying our ecosystem, killing our mammals, and will destroy local economies, kill tourism, small businesses, and our fishing industry.

“Please join us, we will not rest until this becomes a 2024 ticket topic to ban offshore wind on the East Coast and order the decommissioning of many obsolete turbines already in our waters and lands across America,” the description continues.

There are several groups fighting plans to build wind turbines off the New Jersey coast, including a project that could start construction this year. Ocean Wind 1 plans 98 turbines beginning 15 miles from shore.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently completed an environmental impact study on that project, and opened public comment on a draft environmental impact study on another project, Atlantic Shores, planned to the north of the Ocean Wind project.

State and federal officials have lauded the wind energy projects, saying they will bring good jobs to New Jersey and provide clean, renewable electricity. Gov. Phil Murphy describes wind power as a key part of plans to ween the state off of fossil fuels.

Participants in the Saturday march plan to gather at 9:30 a.m. at Mark Soifer Park at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue.