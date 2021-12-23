Many in South Jersey benefit from toy, food drives this past week

Many take the holiday season to reflect and help those in need.

On Thursday, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said his office donated more than 1,000 toys during its annual toy drive. Also on Thursday, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said his administration helped deliver donated toys, food and other items to 13 local families.

Atlantic County families are struggling more than ever this season, Scheffler said in a news release.

“We have seen an unprecedented need for social services in the past year. Providing toys to these families relieves some of the financial burden and stress so they can enjoy the holidays with their children,” Scheffler said.

Several organizations aided in the Sheriff's Office's drive, Scheffler said, including the Atlantic County Tax Collectors and Treasurers Association, First National Bank of Absecon, the Civil and Criminal Courthouses of Atlantic County, Buck’s & Son Electrical Service, PetSmart of Mays Landing, New Standard Assisted Living in Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional High School and the Mays Landing Street Hockey Team.