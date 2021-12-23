 Skip to main content
Many in South Jersey benefit from toy, food drives this past week
Many in South Jersey benefit from toy, food drives this past week

Friends in Action Inc. and the Atlantic City Fire Department distribute toys to children in Santa's Secret Workshop Toy giveaway.

Many take the holiday season to reflect and help those in need.

On Thursday, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said his office donated more than 1,000 toys during its annual toy drive. Also on Thursday, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said his administration helped deliver donated toys, food and other items to 13 local families.

Atlantic County families are struggling more than ever this season, Scheffler said in a news release. 

“We have seen an unprecedented need for social services in the past year. Providing toys to these families relieves some of the financial burden and stress so they can enjoy the holidays with their children,” Scheffler said.

Several organizations aided in the Sheriff's Office's drive, Scheffler said, including the Atlantic County Tax Collectors and Treasurers Association, First National Bank of Absecon, the Civil and Criminal Courthouses of Atlantic County, Buck’s & Son Electrical Service, PetSmart of Mays Landing, New Standard Assisted Living in Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional High School and the Mays Landing Street Hockey Team.

“It is always incredible to witness the outpouring of generosity we see in Atlantic County during the holiday season. There’s nothing like seeing a smile on a child’s face after receiving a gift,” Scheffler said.

Meanwhile, Desiderio hosted his 29th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive. Donated items ranged from small stuffed animals to sizable cash contributions from individuals, families, businesses and private organizations. Some items included toys, gift cards, frozen turkeys and nonperishable food items.

The mayor's toy and food drive also donated items to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, Saint Casimir Catholic Church in Woodbine and Volunteers in Medicine of South Jersey. 

“Once again, the people of Sea Isle City showed their generosity and were able to make many families happy at Christmas,” Desiderio said in a news release. “I am very grateful for all of the donations that we received during this year’s Toy and Food Drive, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”



