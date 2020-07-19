071620_nws_manco

Manco & Manco Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk closed Tuesday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. All employees will be tested before the pizzeria reopens, the business wrote on Facebook. People on the Boardwalk give their take on the Manco & Manco closing in a video at PressofAC.com.

OCEAN CITY — Five days after closing their stores because of several employees testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Manco & Manco Pizza is reopening one Boardwalk parlor.

The 9th Street location will reopen Sunday at 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the owners of Manco & Manco. Delivery, pick-up and curbside will be available for whole pies, fried food and beverages only. 

The businesses are reopening in stages. Sales of single slices will resume at a later stage.

Manco & Manco Pizza at 12th Street will remain closed.

On July 14, the owners of the pizza parlors announced that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Both locations were immediately closed and all employees were tested.

According to Sunday's Facebook post from ownership, over 200 employees have been tested and only one resulted in a positive test. The employee is asymptomatic and self-quarantining for 14 days.

