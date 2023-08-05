STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Manahawkin Lake Park was buzzing with folks looking to beat the heat and quench their thirst with a cold beer at Manahopkin Craft Beer & Music Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The festival, in its ninth year, featured 23 breweries, plus food trucks, craft vendors and live music.

“Every penny we make goes back into our community,” said Stafford Township Police Department Sgt. Drew Smith, who is one of the organizers.

Manahopkin is free to enter but tickets are sold for the beer tasting. All of the profits from the tickets go to the township Policeman’s Benevolent Association’s annual toy and clothing drive and their scholarship fund, which benefits Southern Regional students and local families in need, Smith said.

Eight bands were scheduled to play throughout the day at two different stages in the park, Smith said.

Breweries from all over New Jersey and beyond participated, but the longest lines were for the local names.

“People don’t always understand the connection that we’re a clothing company, too,” said Jeremy DeFilippis, CEO and co-founder of Jetty Brewing Co., while manning their tent.

Jetty started selling apparel in 2003 and has been a staple surf brand on the shore for years. DeFilippis said they started brewing beer with Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, a few years ago and it has taken off since then.

“The best part is being able to tell our story, (which is) the fact that we screen print, have 600 stores across the U.S. and Canada and that we’ve been around for 20 years, hustling,” DeFilippis said.

Jetty’s flagship clothing store is just down the street from the lake at 176 East Bay Ave in Manahawkin.

Brandon Trojan, sales director of ManaFirkin Brewing Company, said he loves that the festival is right in their “backyard.”

“It’s about getting your beer out there, and getting your name out there,” Trojan said.

Also located on East Bay Ave, ManaFirkin opened in 2017 as the first and only brewery in Manahawkin. The brewery recently got into distribution and now has beers in liquor stores and local restaurants.

“We meet awesome people here, from breweries all over the place,” Trojan said.

“It’s the best brewery in Manahawkin,” said Paul Solimani, who was sampling ManaFirkin beer. “It’s the only brewery in Manahawkin, but it’s still the best,” he added.

Christine Funaro, from Oyster Creek Brewing Company in Waretown, said the company has been participating in Manahopkin since 2018, before the brewery actually opened.

Funaro said Oyster Creek’s most popular brew — and her personal favorite — is Critical Mass, a New England-style IPA.

“I love meeting the people and sampling what’s out there. I don’t get much chance to get out there and taste everyone else’s stuff,” Funaro said.

Brittany Schork, of Barnegat, said the pineapple-coconut brew she was sipping on from Oyster Creek was her favorite she tried so far.

“It’s just so nice that everyone comes together to share in a fun time and drink great beer,” Schork said.

Toms River Brewing Company, located on Route 37, had a long line of people waiting to get a sample at the festival.

“We have moved mountains in just four years,” said Irish Nick, vice president of sales for the brewery.

Toms River Brewing Company makes Devils Brew for the New Jersey Devils, sold at the Prudential Center.

“This is really the best festival in Ocean County,” Nick said.

Chris Pennestri, of Barnegat, said his favorite beer was the Milkshake IPA from Toms River.

“The best part is trying different beers. But it’s also kid friendly. It’s more than just beer,” Pennestri said.

Christone Leone’s favorites Saturday were from ManaFirkin and South 40 Brewing Co. in Edison Township, Middlesex County.

“We love trying all the different breweries,” said Leone, of Manahawkin.

The festival was more than just beer. All kinds of vendors lined the park.

Chloe Kaenzig, owner of Sunray Scrunchies, showed off her handmade scrunchies, headbands and bags.

“I learned to sew in high school and felt like I needed to do something with it,” said Kaenzig, of Mays Landing. “Now, we’re here!”

Feelin’ Blue, a repurposed denim shop that sells online and at pop-ups in the area, was another vendor.

Owner Gianna Intile, of Manahawkin, accepts denim donations and creates denim accessories such as bags, keychains and headbands.

“I love seeing all the people in town, whether it’s people I know, business owners or people stopping to support me,” Intile said. “It’s beautiful to have the support and feel part of the community.”

Manahopkin Beer Festival