STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Manahawkin Lake Park was buzzing with folks looking to beat the heat and quench their thirst with a cold beer at Manahopkin Craft Beer & Music Festival on Saturday afternoon.
The festival, in its ninth year, featured 23 breweries, plus food trucks, craft vendors and live music.
“Every penny we make goes back into our community,” said Stafford Township Police Department Sgt. Drew Smith, who is one of the organizers.
Manahopkin is free to enter but tickets are sold for the beer tasting. All of the profits from the tickets go to the township Policeman’s Benevolent Association’s annual toy and clothing drive and their scholarship fund, which benefits Southern Regional students and local families in need, Smith said.
Eight bands were scheduled to play throughout the day at two different stages in the park, Smith said.
Breweries from all over New Jersey and beyond participated, but the longest lines were for the local names.
“People don’t always understand the connection that we’re a clothing company, too,” said Jeremy DeFilippis, CEO and co-founder of Jetty Brewing Co., while manning their tent.
Jetty started selling apparel in 2003 and has been a staple surf brand on the shore for years. DeFilippis said they started brewing beer with Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, a few years ago and it has taken off since then.
“The best part is being able to tell our story, (which is) the fact that we screen print, have 600 stores across the U.S. and Canada and that we’ve been around for 20 years, hustling,” DeFilippis said.
Jetty’s flagship clothing store is just down the street from the lake at 176 East Bay Ave in Manahawkin.
Brandon Trojan, sales director of ManaFirkin Brewing Company, said he loves that the festival is right in their “backyard.”
“It’s about getting your beer out there, and getting your name out there,” Trojan said.
Also located on East Bay Ave, ManaFirkin opened in 2017 as the first and only brewery in Manahawkin. The brewery recently got into distribution and now has beers in liquor stores and local restaurants.
“We meet awesome people here, from breweries all over the place,” Trojan said.
“It’s the best brewery in Manahawkin,” said Paul Solimani, who was sampling ManaFirkin beer. “It’s the only brewery in Manahawkin, but it’s still the best,” he added.
Christine Funaro, from Oyster Creek Brewing Company in Waretown, said the company has been participating in Manahopkin since 2018, before the brewery actually opened.
Funaro said Oyster Creek’s most popular brew — and her personal favorite — is Critical Mass, a New England-style IPA.
Christine Funaro, with Oyster Creek Brewing, serves up a beer at the Manahopkin Craft Beer & Music Festival on Saturday at Manahawkin Lake Park in Stafford Township.
