Manahawkin woman dies in Garden State Parkway crash

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Stafford Township woman died Sunday after her car left the road on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said Monday.
At 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Grace Conover, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, was driving south in her Chevrolet Cobalt near milepost 60.8 when the car ran off the road, down an embankment and struck several trees, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Conover was partially ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries.
The right lane of the parkway was shut off for three hours, Curry said.
The crash is under investigation.
