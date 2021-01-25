Manahawkin woman died Sunday in fatal Garden State Parkway car accident

A 20-year-old Stafford Township woman died Sunday after her car left the road of the Garden State Parkway in Eagleswood Township, according to news released by the State Police Monday.
At 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Grace Conover, of the Manahawkin section of the township, was driving south in her Chevrolet Cobalt near mile post 60.8, said State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.
The car ran off the road, down an embankment and struck several trees, Curry said. Conover was partially ejected out of the car and sustained fatal injuries, he said.
The right lane was shut off for 3 hours, but it had no impact on traffic, Curry said. The crash is under investigation, he said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
