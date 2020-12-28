 Skip to main content
Manahawkin Vehicle Center will be closed Jan. 7
TRENTON — The Manahawkin Vehicle Center closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Monday.

Manahawkin will be closed until Jan. 7, the commission said. The employee who tested positive was last at the center on Dec. 23, the commission said.

Nine MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location, the commission said.

These centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:

• Wayne, Passaic County, Licensing Center – Thursday

• Newark, Essex County, Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday

• Rahway, Union County, Licensing Center – Thursday

• East Orange, Essex County, Vehicle Center – Thursday

• North Bergen, Hudson County, Licensing Center – Saturday

• Lodi, Bergen County, Licensing Center – Saturday

• Flemington, Hunterdon County, Licensing Center – Saturday

• Cherry Hill, Camden County, Vehicle Center – Jan. 7

• Manahawkin, Stafford Township, Ocean County, Vehicle Center – Jan. 7

All MVC facilities, including agencies, will be closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday, the commission said.

Customers are reminded that all MVC Vehicle Centers are open by appointment only, with no walk-ins allowed, while MVC Licensing Centers still accept walk-in customers for select transactions, including new licenses, permits, or non-driver IDs, the commission said.

Appointments at vehicle and licensing centers are scheduled 30 days in advance at njmvc.gov, the commission said. The MVC adds thousands of appointments each day, though they are subject to cancellation for COVID-19 reasons, the commission said.

To best secure an appointment, customers are encouraged to check early in the morning and at multiple MVC locations, the commission said.

Customers should always log on to njmvc.gov to check the status of locations before visiting any MVC facility, the commission said. Customers also can identify whether a transaction is available online, by appointment, or by walk-in using the “How do I…?” cheat sheet in the quick links on the MVC home page, the commission said.

