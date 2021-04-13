Manahawkin MVC office closed for COVID-19 case

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission on Monday announced the closing of its Manahawkin site after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was reported Friday. The site will reopen April 24, the MVC said.
Also closing in the state is the Hazlet site and the Newark Regional/Licensing Center. Those will reopen April 22 and April 27, respectively.
Additionally, the Lakewood Vehicle Center will remain closed until Friday due to an employee testing positive.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
