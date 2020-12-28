Manahawkin Motor Vehicle Commission office will be closed until Jan. 7

All MVC facilities, including agencies, will be closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday, the commission said.

Driver's licenses will now be mailed out amid transition to REAL ID Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commi…

Customers are reminded that all MVC Vehicle Centers are open by appointment only, with no walk-ins allowed, while MVC Licensing Centers still accept walk-in customers for select transactions, including new licenses, permits, or non-driver IDs, the commission said.

Appointments at vehicle and licensing centers are scheduled 30 days in advance at njmvc.gov, the commission said. The MVC adds thousands of appointments each day, though they are subject to cancellation for COVID-19 reasons, the commission said.

To best secure an appointment, customers are encouraged to check early in the morning and at multiple MVC locations, the commission said.

Customers should always log on to njmvc.gov to check the status of locations before visiting any MVC facility, the commission said. Customers also can identify whether a transaction is available online, by appointment, or by walk-in using the “How do I…?” cheat sheet in the quick links on the MVC home page, the commission said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.