Manahawkin Motor Vehicle Commission office closed until Jan. 12

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Manahawkin Motor Vehicle Commission office will be closed through Jan. 12 after two employees there tested positive for COVID-19, the MVC said Tuesday.
One of the employees who tested positive was last at the center Dec. 23, the commission said in a news release.
Ten MVC centers across the state are closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, the commission said.
All MVC facilities will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day.
Starting Tuesday, those seeking to be issued a new license at New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commi…
MVC Vehicle Centers are open by appointment only, with no walk-ins allowed, while MVC Licensing Centers still accept walk-in customers for select transactions, including new licenses, permits and non-driver IDs.
Appointments at vehicle and licensing centers are scheduled 30 days in advance at njmvc.gov.
Customers should visit njmvc.gov to check the status of locations before visiting any MVC facility, the commission said.
— Vincent Jackson
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
